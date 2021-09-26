$161.49 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report $161.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.16 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $158.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $663.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.80 million to $669.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $821.63 million, with estimates ranging from $811.70 million to $828.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ORA traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.