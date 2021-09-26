$161.49 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report $161.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.16 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $158.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $663.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.80 million to $669.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $821.63 million, with estimates ranging from $811.70 million to $828.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

