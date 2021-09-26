1,594 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in UGI by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in UGI by 337.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in UGI in the second quarter worth about $51,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in UGI by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in UGI by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

