$150.27 Million in Sales Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will post $150.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.60 million. Viad reported sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 138.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year sales of $326.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.50 million to $331.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $898.80 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of VVI stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $46.11. 71,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Viad by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

