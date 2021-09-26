$15.53 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce $15.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.18 million and the highest is $15.90 million. ViewRay reported sales of $10.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $68.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.08 million to $69.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $115.93 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $134.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 63.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ViewRay by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ViewRay by 87.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ViewRay by 194,315.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 38,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. 1,951,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,715. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.