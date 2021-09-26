14,817 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 650.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 51,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000.

NYSEARCA PBS opened at $55.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

