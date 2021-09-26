14,367 Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domo by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOMO. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.73.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

