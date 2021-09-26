$12.95 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to announce $12.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $52.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $52.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.85 million, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $87.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQNS stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

