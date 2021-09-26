10,117 Shares in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.