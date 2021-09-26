$1.31 EPS Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.65. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $10.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.16. 49,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,464. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $325.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $378,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,651.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,169. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 21.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 141,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

