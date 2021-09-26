$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Illumina posted sales of $794.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

Shares of ILMN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $432.82. The company had a trading volume of 811,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,087. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina has a 52-week low of $279.88 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,381 shares of company stock worth $1,628,197. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

