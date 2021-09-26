0x Price Down 15.7% This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $751.26 million and $150.49 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00129349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043051 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (ZRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

