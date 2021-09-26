$0.89 EPS Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Huntsman reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

