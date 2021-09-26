$0.72 EPS Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.76. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 148.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of ACGL opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $42.54.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

