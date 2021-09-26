$0.69 EPS Expected for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pilgrim’s Pride.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after buying an additional 354,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 329,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 326,214 shares during the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPC stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.