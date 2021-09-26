$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Conn’s posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CONN shares. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $239,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at $568,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,800. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Conn’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. 179,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,721. The company has a market cap of $717.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.