-$0.53 EPS Expected for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 165%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ontrak.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTRK shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of OTRK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 569,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,477. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.14. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $143,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $356,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,693 shares of company stock worth $8,615,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 116.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 54.1% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 145.0% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ontrak (OTRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.