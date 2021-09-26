$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. The Shyft Group reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,650,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,626 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 236,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 169,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 144,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 191,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 111,247 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

