$0.49 EPS Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

