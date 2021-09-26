$0.41 EPS Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.49. Invitation Homes reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,666,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,441. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

