$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,511,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,302,401. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,128 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,846 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

