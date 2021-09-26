-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 21,069.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TUFN opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

