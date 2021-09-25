Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZFSVF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

OTCMKTS ZFSVF traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $429.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 290. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $450.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.80 and its 200 day moving average is $419.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

