Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.77 million.Zscaler also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.120 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Shares of ZS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $279.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,180. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.61. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,329 shares of company stock valued at $86,127,301 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

