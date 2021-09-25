Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report sales of $23.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.70 million. Zogenix reported sales of $2.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 714.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $85.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $96.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $216.16 million, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $264.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 178.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Zogenix by 79.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zogenix by 39.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $15.49. 357,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

