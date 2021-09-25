ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0021

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $65.32 million and approximately $369,475.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00121324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011973 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00043446 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

