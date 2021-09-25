Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Compass (NYSE:COMP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.44.

Compass stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

