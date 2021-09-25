Zacks Investment Research Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Visteon alerts:

VC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Visteon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.75.

Shares of VC opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.62 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average is $115.96. Visteon has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Visteon by 3,338.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.