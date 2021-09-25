Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interpublic have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company continues to attract, acquire and develop strategic, creative and digital talent from diverse backgrounds with a view to increase organic growth and strengthen its foothold in international markets. It has a disciplined acquisition strategy focused on high-growth capacities and geographies. It has been continuously acquiring and investing in companies globally, in order to expand its product portfolio and adjust itself with the rapidly changing marketing services and media prospects. Further, a consistent track record of dividend payment makes Interpublic stock a reliable investment to compound wealth over the long term. On the flip side, global presence makes Interpublic vulnerable to foreign currency risk. Seasonality in business is also a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of IPG opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

