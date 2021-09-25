Zacks Investment Research Lowers Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGLS. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.22.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 345.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,227,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 493.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 317,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

