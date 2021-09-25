Zacks Investment Research Lowers Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom."

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

MANU opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 444,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

