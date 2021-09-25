Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. Analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 209,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 564.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 176,051 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,550 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 101,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

