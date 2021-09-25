Zacks: Brokerages Expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $633.64 Million

Analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will post $633.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $573.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $745.12 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).

UWMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

UWMC traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,166. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. UWM has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 14.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 20.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.