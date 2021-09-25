Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will announce sales of $22.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.69 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $23.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $86.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.47 million to $87.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $103.55 million, with estimates ranging from $100.54 million to $106.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPVG. Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 91,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,135. The company has a market cap of $493.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

