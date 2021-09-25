Zacks: Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to post ($1.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.92). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 229%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($3.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTHX. Roth Capital dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $20,072,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $9,426,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 335,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 251,613 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.10. 1,488,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,297. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market cap of $639.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.