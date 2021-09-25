Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,896,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 36.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

