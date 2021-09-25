Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $733.25 Million

Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will post $733.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $722.20 million and the highest is $742.56 million. Energizer posted sales of $763.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. Energizer’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

