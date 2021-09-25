Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. The business had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

CPRX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,290. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $523.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

