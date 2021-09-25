Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report $10.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $13.48 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $2.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $22.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $42.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $173.28 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $820.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after buying an additional 459,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. 589,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

