Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $619.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will post sales of $619.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $618.00 million to $620.63 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $452.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of SQM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,932. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

