Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.01). eHealth reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

EHTH stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 976,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

