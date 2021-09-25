Zacks: Analysts Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $870.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to announce $870.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $822.87 million to $935.50 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $957.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

TTWO stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.36. 1,024,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,726. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 58,994 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

