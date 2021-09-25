Zacks: Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Post $0.29 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.13. Kelly Services also reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KELYA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kelly Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 33.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after buying an additional 964,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 92,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,098. The stock has a market cap of $760.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.25. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

