Zacks: Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report $21.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $74.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.00 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

FLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ FLMN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 555,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 88,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

