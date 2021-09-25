Zacks: Analysts Expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 68,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 96,175 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 102,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

ECHO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,943. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

