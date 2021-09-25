Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.44. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after buying an additional 1,723,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after buying an additional 901,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after buying an additional 528,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

RCII traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $59.95. 721,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,271. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

