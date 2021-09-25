Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

MDU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 595,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,553. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 439.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 765,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 424.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,045,000 after acquiring an additional 591,293 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

