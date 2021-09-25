Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post $180.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $151.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $704.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $710.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $748.70 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $760.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%.

AOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,957 shares of company stock worth $224,831 in the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after buying an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 359,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,542. The company has a market capitalization of $833.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

