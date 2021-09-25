YUSRA (YUSRA) Achieves Market Cap of $5.86 Million

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $13,966.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSRA coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YUSRA has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00071730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00107376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00145682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,600.37 or 1.00411712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.61 or 0.06860493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.77 or 0.00774930 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

