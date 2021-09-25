Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.23 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.61. 423,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,242. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

