Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

YELP traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $40.39. 740,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. Yelp has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

